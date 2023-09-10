Lionesses to make Asiad debut without several notable names

SINGAPORE – Excitement is building as the national women’s football team prepare for their historic debut at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games, though the Lionesses will be missing three players when they line up on the pitch in Hangzhou – including key attacker Nur Izzati Rosni.

Izzati ruled herself out of selection, forward Lila Tan withdrew from the national team, while former captain Ernie Sontaril was dropped from the 29-member squad. Some of the reasons cited by these players included the need to prioritise their mental health, while The Straits Times understands other factors included difficulties adapting to the coach’s style and communication with football officials.

An important figure in the Lionesses’ attack, Izzati withdrew from the squad after the Cambodia SEA Games in May, when Singapore narrowly missed out on the semi-finals with two losses and a win. At the 2022 SEA Games, her 95th-minute strike in the 1-0 win over Laos gave Singapore their first victory in the competition since 1985. She scored against Laos again in Phnom Penh in their 2-1 win.

Calling it “the most difficult football decision” she has had to make, the 24-year-old said she had been looking forward to competing at the Asiad.

She said: “At this point I’d rather pay more attention to improving my mental well being, try to bring my confidence back to where it was, and to start enjoying football again.

“I have learnt in my career so far that successful teams have a safe learning environment in which players’ voices are heard, and emotional support is provided across the board, to develop trust and a mutual understanding.”

Noting that women athletes will feel “safe and supported... as long as teams have a positive environment”, she added: “I did not, and that’s why I pulled out of the team. And moving forward I want to immerse myself in more positive elements and work on my emotional well-being.”

Tan decided to remove herself from the national set-up after the SEA Games as she had initially planned to pursue her studies overseas, as well as other commitments.

Tan, 20, said: “I feel like I’ve been playing the sport I love under an environment that had pernicious effects on my mental health, which had reflected negatively on my performance – I have not been able to play at my optimal state.”

Ernie, who has over 50 caps for Singapore, said: “Fitness, technique, and tactics are important to football. But I believe these facets can only come to the fore if there is trust and understanding in a safe environment in which we can provide feedback and know that it will at least be heard, if not taken on board.”

In response to queries, Singapore head coach Karim Bencherifa, who was appointed in February, stressed that he and his coaching staff have always encouraged communication with players.

The Moroccan said: “I actively engage in conversations with players to provide constructive feedback aimed at their improvement, never with the intention of being personal or disparaging.

“Instead, it is meant to motivate them because as the head coach I am well aware of the need for positive player management.”

ST understands that one of the players felt her suggestions on how she could be played more effectively were instead viewed as going against the coach’s game plan. She had sought advice and support from team officials as she felt mentally overwhelmed, but was told her comments were seen as complaints.

Some also had difficulties adapting to Bencherifa’s coaching style. The ex-Morocco national women’s team coach is known to be strict and straightforward – shouting during training and demanding a lot from his players.