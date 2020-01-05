Hot Bods: Eugene Ong and Natasha Goh

Eugene Ong, 41

Group vice-president

Height: 1.65m Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: I travel a lot for work and this can be rather disruptive for my fitness goals. While in Singapore, I try to train two days a week in the gym with my personal trainer and another session on my own. I also try to walk or jog daily. While travelling, I try to hit the gym if there's one in the hotel. Otherwise, I do a 20-minute HIIT workout in the hotel room.

Diet: While I don't have a strict diet, I maintain a small daily calorie deficit as I would still like to lose a couple of kilograms. To help my body recover and build muscle more easily, I keep my protein intake high by supplementing it with protein shakes.

Natasha Goh, 38

Realtor

Height: 1.58m Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: As work and family commitments take up my time, I try to ensure whatever time on exercise is efficiently spent. I love HIIT workouts as the payoff is great for the time spent. A typical week involves two weight-based workouts of an hour each with my personal trainer. I also try to go for evening walks with my husband once or twice a week.

Diet: Under my coach's guidance, I've been more conscientious about my daily protein intake. I'm more aware of what I'm eating, yet don't feel at all deprived - I get to eat from all three main food groups and there's no forbidden food. I prefer multiple small meals, rather than two or three big meals to keep my blood sugar from fluctuating too much.

