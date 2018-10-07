Hot Bods: Bernardo Cai, 28 Software engineer

Bernardo Cai, 28 Software engineer

Height: 1.70m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: I head to the gym three times a week, each time training a different body part for an hour. I do weightlifting, bench presses and squats. I spend another three times a week on dragon-boat training. On Wednesday, it's land-based training, focusing on cardio exercises such as push-ups, leg raises, and running to build up endurance. On weekends, it's water training at Kallang River.

Diet: I don't eat processed food such as fast food or take alcohol. Instead, I prepare my own meals such as beef or chicken, vegetables and fruits, with a bit of rice. I also drink a lot of water every day. Once or twice a month or on special occasions such as birthdays or weddings, I'll have a cheat meal, e.g. a slice of pizza.

Xiao Yifei, 26 Civil servant

Height: 1.67m Weight: 51.8kg

Exercise regimen: I was in athletics in primary school and have been running for leisure ever since. In 2016, I participated in a half-marathon and liked it very much. I now run five times a week. Recently I tried trail-running in Cameron Highlands, with a lot of climbing and moving around obstacles involved. I also do high-intensity interval training workouts and go to the gym once a week for strengthening. I play badminton and I am learning to play tennis.

Diet: I don't have a fixed diet. I eat whatever I want to but no fast food. I have a lot of fruits and water.