Text and pictures by Gavin Foo

Joshua Woo, 27

Lawyer and part-time personal trainer

Height: 1.79m Weight: 85kg

Exercise regimen: I train five to six times a week, 1.5-2 hours per session. My training is a mixture of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), crossfit-styled Workouts of the day (WODs), weight training and running. After warming up, it's a 20-minute circuit incorporating rowing, pull-ups and burpees. Then it's squatting, benching or deadlifting, before ending with a 3-5km run. Occasionally, I play squash and handball.

Diet: I follow an intermittent fasting programme: fast for 16 hours and eat only within an 8-hour window (1-9pm). Apart from sufficient protein, I try not to get more than 30 per cent of calories from fat. I don't restrict my diet, as a fitness lifestyle needs to be sustainable.

Nat Yeo, 26

Corporate banker

Height: 1.70m Weight: 61kg

Exercise regimen: I train 5-6 times a week, about an hour per session. On weekdays, it's functional training or high intensity interval training because it is time efficient. On weekends, I focus more on strength training. I also run, do yoga and join spin and MMA classes.

Diet: I'm a foodie. However, I do eat everything in moderation and have a balanced diet. With my active lifestyle, this means sufficient protein for muscle recovery and healthy carbohydrates to fuel my workouts.