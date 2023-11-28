Tiger Woods thinks he can play five to six events in 2024, says report

Tiger Woods believes he is up to playing five or six events on the PGA Tour in 2024, SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported Monday.

The 15-time major winner is scheduled to play his first event since the Masters last April when he tees off this week at his Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas.

Woods, 47, has struggled to walk 18 holes since his February 2021 car accident that resulted in severe injuries to his right foot and leg.

PGA Tour Radio reporter Taylor Zarzour said Monday that Woods is “not limping as much as he was.”

Woods has previously said that he will likely be limited to playing the majors and one or two other tournaments per year for the rest of his career.

Woods’ last win came at the 2019 Zozo Championship, where he tied Sam Snead’s all-time record with 82 victories on the PGA Tour. REUTERS