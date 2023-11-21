Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-golf series delays start to 2025

MIAMI – Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-golf series TGL will postpone a debut season from 2024 to 2025 after damage to a specially built arena proved too much to overcome.

TGL announced the delay in a statement on Nov 20, saying damage at the South Florida venue following a power failure on Nov 14 forced the postponement of an inaugural campaign that was set to launch in January.

“Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players,” said 15-time Major winner Woods, part-owner of TGL’s Jupiter Links team.

Failures of a temporary power system and backup system caused the air-supported arena dome roof to deflate, causing damage to the venue at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens but no injuries and no damage to most of the technology.

“The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement,” McIlroy said. “Above all, we are happy that no one was injured.

“We’re looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”

TGL was set to offer Monday night events between six teams of four players each, avoiding conflicts with PGA Tour events with players competing on simulators and custom-built green areas in the Florida arena.

The choice to postpone came after TGL consulted with players, six team ownership groups, sponsors, telecasters and PGA Tour officials.

“This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules and the primetime sports television calendar,” the statement said.

“Despite this new timeline for the venue, TGL remains excited about the future of TGL. TGL has begun to update plans and timelines and is confident that the extension will only improve delivery.”

The indoor TGL facility covers about 250,000 square feet, with players hitting their tee shots off grass into a 46-by-64-foot screen, with greens and bunkers also to be built. Seating will also be created for fans to attend matches.

Other teams that will now open in 2025 include Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York with players including McIlroy, Woods, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott and Justin Rose.

Woods is set to compete for Jupiter Links, while McIlroy will play for Boston Common.

Separately, Jordan Spieth was selected to replace McIlroy as a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board considering a Saudi-backed merger deal, tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Nov 20.

Spieth, a three-time Major winner, was chosen in a vote of the other five player directors on the panel – Woods, Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati, Charley Hoffman and Patrick Cantlay.