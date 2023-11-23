Tiger Woods, son Charlie returning to PNC Championship

A 2022 photo shows US golfer Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, during the final round of the PNC Championship. PHOTO: AFP
MIAMI - Tiger Woods confirmed on Nov 22 that he will compete in next month’s PNC Championship with his son Charlie for the fourth straight year.

The 15-time major winner announced the news on NBC’s Today show, a further indication that his recovery from April ankle surgery is progressing.

Woods, 47, committed on Nov 18 to participating in the Hero World Challenge from Nov 30-Dec 3, the event he hosts in the Bahamas.

The 36-hole PNC Championship takes place two weeks later from Dec 16-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Vijay Singh and his son Qass are the defending champions.

Woods and his 14-year-old son have yet to win the competition, finishing runner-up to John Daly and John Daly II in 2021.

The Singhs and Dalys are among the 20 tandems entered into the event, including newcomers Steve Stricker and his daughter Izzi. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

