Scottie Scheffler ‘extremely grateful’ for Tiger’s involvement in PGA Tour’s future

LOS ANGELES – Scottie Scheffler did not dwell much on the future of the PGA Tour during an extended break from competition, but said that he is “extremely grateful” that Tiger Woods has taken an active role in shaping the future of the professional game.

“He’s doing a whole lot. Tiger’s not someone that’s going to go at anything 50 per cent, he’s going to go 100 per cent into whatever he’s doing and right now that’s a lot of stuff for the tour,” he said on Nov 29.

“He has our best interests in mind and he’s not going to compromise when it comes to what’s best for the players.

“His voice definitely holds a lot of weight. So for us as players, it’s great to have him on our side.”

Scheffler has not competed since the Ryder Cup in September. But he travelled to the Bahamas for this week’s Hero World Challenge in part to knock some rust off his game, but also to support Woods, the tournament host.

Woods is going to play for the first time since withdrawing from the Masters in April and recovering from ankle surgery.

He has also taken the lead role on the PGA Tour’s policy board in the discussions about the future of the PGA Tour, whose framework agreement with Saudi’s Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour is set to expire on Dec 31.

“He doesn’t have to do that. He could easily sail off into the sunset, never touch a club again, never do anything again, just go live his life and enjoy the second half of his life,” Scheffler added.

“But he continues to do what’s best for the players and the PGA Tour. So it’s pretty inspirational for the rest of us that are involved in the game with what he’s been doing right now.”

Back on the course in the Bahamas, he is hearing two things – more chatter about the tour’s future, and the sound of Woods back grinding on the range.

It remains to be seen if the veteran can last the whole event, however, as the 47-year-old opted to cut short his pro-am after just nine holes on Nov 29.

While Woods did not speak to reporters after the apparently abrupt exit, tournament officials and Woods’ caddie Rob McNamara were aware of the situation long before it played out.

“He decided this morning. He’s fine,” McNamara said, per Golf Digest.

“He’s got 72 holes ahead of him. He just wants to be ready for tomorrow,” Hero MotoCorp executive chairman Dr Pawan Munjal added. REUTERS