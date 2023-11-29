‘Rusty’ Tiger Woods curious about form at ‘pain-free’ comeback

MIAMI – Tiger Woods said on Nov 28 that his right ankle is without pain and he is not concerned about walking 72 holes this week, in his return to competition for the first time since his ankle surgery in April.

The 15-time Major winner spoke ahead of the Nov 30 start of the Hero World Challenge, a 20-player event he hosts at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

“My game feels rusty. I haven’t played in a while,” the American said. “But I’m excited to compete and play and I’m just as curious as all of you to see what happens because I haven’t done it in a while.”

Woods, who turns 48 on Dec 30, is playing competitively for the first time since undergoing right ankle surgery on the same leg that suffered severe injuries in a 2021 car crash.

“I don’t have any of the pain I had at Augusta (at the Masters) or pre-that in my ankle,” he added. “Other parts are taking the brunt of the load so I’m a little more sore in other areas.

“But the ankle is good so that surgery was a success.”

The golf great was limping around Augusta National in pain seven months ago on the same layout where he won his first Major in 1997 and his most recent in 2019.

“At some point in time, I was going to have to get my ankle replaced or fused,” Woods said.

“The ankle just went. It was bone on bone. That’s why you saw me limping and not feeling very good... we chose the fusion and put the hardware in there.

“The next part was the hard part – six months of doing nothing. But now I’m not concerned at all walking (72 holes).”

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has not played in an event since withdrawing from the third round of the Masters due to plantar fasciitis.

“I’ve played a lot of holes,” Woods said. “But I haven’t used a pencil on a scorecard.”

Asked if he can still win, he replied: “Absolutely.”

Woods also said he could play as much as once a month in 2024, likely starting at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, which benefits his charity foundation, and flowing into the Majors.

“The best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month,” he said. “I think that’s realistic.

“I need to get myself ready for all of that. This week is a big step in that direction.”

He will tee off in the opening round alongside US compatriot Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner.

Meanwhile, Woods is not thinking about serving as the US captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, citing his duties on the PGA Tour Policy Board trying to finalise a merger agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

“There’s too much at stake with our tour to think about a Ryder Cup right now,” he said. “We have to get this done. We have to be focused on this.”

He is confident that the deal will be completed, vowing to make the best deal for all players.

The American is among six players on the policy board that must approve the framework deal by a Dec 31 deadline or risk a return to golf’s civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I’m confident a deal will get done in some way, whether that comes Dec 31 or it’s pushed back,” Woods said.

“All the parties are talking and we’re aggressively working on trying to get a deal done. All sides understand we’re working together. There are no lawsuits. Everyone’s working right now with no animosity.” AFP, REUTERS