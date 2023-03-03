Golf: Play halted at HSBC Women’s World C’ship due to inclement weather

SINGAPORE – Inclement weather brought the second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship to a halt on Friday as thundery showers continued across Singapore.

Wet weather had delayed the start of the second round at Sentosa Golf Club by just over an hour, but all groups had teed off by the time play was suspended at 11.20am.

First-round leader Elizabeth Szokol of the United States is still leading on eight under after she parred her first two holes, two shots ahead of compatriot Danielle Kang and Northern Ireland’s Leona Maguire who are tied second.

Kang had fired five birdies in her opening 10 holes on Friday to move up the leaderboard, while Maguire had four birdies in her first eight holes.

