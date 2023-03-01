Golf: Tricky conditions ahead of 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship due to wet weather

The New Tanjong Course is a challenging set-up, even though the average winning score since 2017 is 17-under. With rain making the course longer, it will be tougher. Six of the 10 par-fours are over 390 yards and five of those were among the top-10 hardest holes at the 2022 edition.

The layout is tricky too. In recent years, over 150 trees have been added and there are 54 bunkers throughout. Furthermore, 12 of the 18 holes have areas where water comes into play.

No wonder each of the five past winners on the course are also Major champions. Golfers here for the US$1.7 million (S$2.28 million) tournament are not expecting things to be easy.

Canada’s two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson said: “Yeah, definitely it’s a lot softer. If you’re going to be playing aggressively, you can chase after a lot more pins because it won’t release as much which I think is good.

“It will probably result in a lot more birdies being made and possibly some lower scores. But also, I think it could be a very long week if there’s lots of delays, so just trying to stay patient.”

Defending champion Ko Jin-young is not expecting things to be the same as 2022 after playing nine holes on Monday morning.

The South Korean world No. 5 said: “The fairways are really wet and the greens are too. It’s going to be a different from last year, but the whole shape, the greens, everything is perfect, like last year.”

Her compatriot Kim Hyo-joo, who won the 2021 edition, foresees having to keep her body active in the event that play is suspended.

The world No. 9 said: “All players already know the situation, and the key is to control your body’s condition well so that your muscles do not get stiff. In my case, when I rest inside, I stretch before I go out. Also, I try to move my body as much as possible.”