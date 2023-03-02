Golf: Szokol shakes off injury woes to seize first round lead at HSBC Women’s World C’ship

SINGAPORE – In the first half of 2022, Elizabeth Szokol was diagnosed with a herniated disc back injury which ruled her out for five months. She played in only 13 events that year and to No. 150 in the world rankings.

If not for a medical exemption, she would have been ineligible to compete in the 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The American, 28, is making up for lost time. She fired an eight-under 64 in Thursday’s opening round at Sentosa Golf Club to seize a three-stroke lead in the US$1.8 million (S$2.4 million) tournament. Philippines-born Japanese Yuka Saso, 21, was in second after a blemish-free 67.

Despite opening with a bogey on the 10th hole, Szokol, who was playing in Singapore for the first time, regrouped with four birdies in six holes, starting from No. 14. Her closing five holes were even more spectacular, knocking in an eagle and three birdies.

She said: “I was planning on coming here last year, but because of a back injury I decided to take some time away to focus on getting healthier. Looking back, it was a great decision and I am just happy to be back playing, especially here. I was out early last year for four or five months and I did not touch a golf club for 12 weeks.”

Ironically, Szokol might not have even been a professional golfer. Tennis was her first love but a series of knee injuries when she was young halted that pursuit and led her to pick up golf when she was 14.

She added: “It was a little bit different for me, picking up golf later than my peers, but that kind of worked for me. When I played tennis I had to always find someone to hit back at me but now I can go out on the course anytime I want. So that was the big appeal.”

Her ball striking at the New Tanjong course was impeccable, hitting all 18 greens in regulation. The world No. 153, whose sole victory was in 2018 on the LPGA’s developmental tour, said: “The greens were quite soft from the rain yesterday, so I could definitely attack a few more pins.

“This is my first time playing here and people have said usually it’s a bit firmer but the rain definitely softened it up so I could be a little bit more aggressive with my approach shots.”

Saso, who won the 2021 US Women’s Open, missed just three greens herself and was pleased with her effort. She said: “I played pretty consistent, especially with my iron play, and gave myself good birdie chances. I enjoyed playing with Lilia (Vu) and Patty (Tavatanakit), plus it didn’t rain so yeah I’m very happy.”