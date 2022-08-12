Golf: Late eagle lifts Kim to share of early Memphis lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) - South Korean Kim Si-woo holed out for eagle from the fairway at the 18th hole on Thursday (Aug 11) to grab a share of the early first-round lead alongside JJ Spaun at the US PGA Tour St Jude Championship.

Kim and Spaun both posted eight-under par 62 to open the tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, the three-tournament series that culminates with the Tour Championship where an US$18 million (S$24 million) winner's prize will be on offer.

Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation at TPC Southwind on Thursday, but his most spectacular hole didn't involve a putt.

He was on the right side of the fairway at the 453-yard 18th, where his eight-iron from 171 yards out found the hole.

"It was a perfect shot," said Kim, who said he was just trying to get the ball to 10 feet, left of the pin.

Kim followed his birdies at the second and third with a three-putt bogey at the fourth.

Feeling uncomfortable on the greens, he said he changed his putting grip,and then rolled in a 21-foot birdie from the fringe at the 10th before making four birdies in a row at the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th.

That run featured a 23-foot birdie at the 14th.

Spaun's day also included a run of four straight birdies, from the ninth through the 12th. He started with a 14-foot birdie at the first and a four-footer at the second, rolled in a 17-footer at the ninth and added two more birdies at 16 and 18.

"I'm hot, figuratively and literally, I guess," Spaun quipped after his round in the steamy Tennessee weather.

"I think I putted really well and I drove it really well. I guess I hit 15 out of 18 greens. So that's a pretty good combo.

"When you're hitting a lot of greens and putting well and hitting fairways, it's hard to complain about how I played today."