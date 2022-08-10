Golf: Former Masters champion Patrick Reed sees bright future for LIV Golf

SINGAPORE - You recognise him easily as an LIV Golfer.

For he not only beats the drum for the new golf entity with his words, but also wears a cap that screams "LIV Golf".

And the 2018 US Masters winner sees a bright future for the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf (and Asian Tour) which is currently locked in a bitter feud with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

Does he foresee more top-rate golfers coming to play on the Asian Tour?

Without batting an eyelid, he replied: "Yes, definitely. I think a lot more guys will start playing Asian Tour events. I know from personally talking to guys about trying to grow the game around the world, the only way to do that is by travelling the world and playing different tours and events and International Series."

"The only way to grow the game is to get outside and go places and I've always loved to travel and play, and to be able to play events like this is a treat for me. And the guys that are playing a wider schedule, they are going to come over and play events like this and I think that just helps all of us out."

Reed, 32 and prominent in his black shirt and pure white pants, believes in seeing the game grow universally. He said: "To grow the game of golf, really just like any business, the only way to become more successful is to spend money to make money. Growing the International Series will eventually bring more money to the events and the Asian Tour.

"A lot of guys here this week I honestly don't know. I got to play with Tom (former Asian Tour player Kim Joo-hyung from South Korea) over there at the British Open. I didn't really know him, and he goes out and I thought 'Man, this guy has got game.' He came from the Asian Tour and next thing he wins the next week at Wyndham Championship (his first PGA Tour win, aged just 20).

"It's things like that, the more these guys get the chance to play, the more this Tour is going to grow. I know LIV are trying to grow it and get the guys out there to get more experience that bodes them well"

Giving a plug for LIV Golf, he said: "I think it's amazing. I think it's innovative and it's a new way of looking at golf. You look at all the old traditions in the game of golf, and they're great. I mean obviously tradition is always great in every sport, but you have to evolve to keep up with the times.

"I'll never forget the British Open. You can sit on the first tee and watch every single player. If you sat on the first tee and watch every single player take the first tee shot, you would be there from 6.35am to 4.15pm.

"There's a reason why the average age of the consumer who watches golf is 65. I mean kids don't have that attention span; I don't even have that attention span to sit there that long!And so having a product like LIV - a game of 54 holes - means it's m ore of a sprint."

On being looked as an ambassador for LIV Golf, he said: "To be honest with you, I've played on every Tour. This will be technically my second Asian Tour event because the last Saudi event was an Asian Tour event. I've played on the DP World, on the PGA Tour, one Korn Ferry Tour event growing up and I've played now two LIV Golf events.

"And I can tell you this much: the guys who are out there, it doesn't matter what the dollar amount is - to be honest with you, as the players we're sick and tired of hearing about that - at the end of the day when you go out there, you're playing for something more than just yourself."

On whether he would return to Singapore, Reed said: "I've been here for two days now and with the National Day festivities I saw last night from the hotel and also all the people I've met and seen around here I can definitely see myself coming back and being here more than just this time."