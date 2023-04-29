Garcia, Gooch share joint-lead after LIV Golf Singapore’s second round

SINGAPORE – So Far So Good is the latest album electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers are in town to promote at the LIV Golf Singapore, and it is Sergio Garcia’s theme here as well, with the Spaniard claiming the joint-lead after the second round on Saturday.

The former world No. 2 won the 2018 SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course and his knowledge of the tricky par-71, 7,406-yard course worked a treat for him on Day 2 of the US$25 million (S$33.4 million) event.

He shot a flawless seven-under 64 to sign for a 13-under 129 and take the joint lead with Talor Gooch after two rounds.

Garcia has not won a LIV title since joining the breakaway league in mid-2022, but he is confident that it is just a matter of time before he gets his maiden victory on the circuit.

He said: “That’s why we are here, that’s why we practise at home and work hard – to give ourselves chances. In the last year here on LIV, I’ve probably had two or three decent chances at winning.

“I haven’t been able to do it yet, but the only thing you can do is keep working hard at it, keep putting yourself in this situation, like Talor said, and just wait for the right moment.”

Garcia had started the day joint second, one stroke behind overnight leader Gooch after a six-under 65 in the first round on Friday.

The 2017 Masters winner continued his fine form on Saturday, sinking a 30-foot putt to birdie the 15th hole and caim the solo lead ahead of Gooch and Brooks Koepka with three holes to go.

But Gooch’s birdie on the 18th gave the American a six-under 65 to move into a share of the second-round lead with Garcia, who is bogey-free in the first 36 holes of the event this week. Koepka (65) is a stroke behind on third.

Hot on their heels in Singapore’s unrelenting heat are Brooks Koepka (65), who is one stroke behind after carding 65 for third spot, and the trio of Scott Vincent – whose 62 matched the course record – Cameron Tringale (66) and Cameron Smith (66) who are fourth on 131.

Despite his form, Garcia acknowledged that replicating his 2018 performance here will not be easy given the stiff competition he will face on Sunday.

The 43-year-old said: “Obviously some of the memories definitely help. But at the end of the day, I think that every tournament is a different story. The course is similar to when we played it here at the Singapore Open, but maybe a little bit longer and a couple tees that we didn’t use there.”

For Gooch, who won the LIV Adelaide event last week, it was the eighth time he has either led or shared a lead after a round on the series, the most of any player.