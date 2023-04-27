No doubts about LIV switch, Cameron Smith savours time with family, friends

SINGAPORE – A month after claiming his first Major at the British Open, Cameron Smith surprised fans and many in the golf fraternity by jumping ship to the breakaway Liv Golf series.

The Australian had just had a breakthrough year on the PGA Tour, winning three titles in 2022 which included the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players Championship.

But for the world No. 8, who also earned the PGA Player of the Year award in 2022, joining the Saudi-backed circuit was a no-brainer for a simple reason: he wanted to spend more time with his family and friends.

He told The Straits Times: “I had a little bit of time to think about it but it was basically about being at home and being with friends and family more often. I was able to spend eight weeks in Australia at the end of the year and I haven’t been able to do that for eight or nine years so that was incredible.”

Sporting his trademark mullet and moustache, Smith was chatty and relaxed during the interview at the Sentosa Golf Club, where he is hoping to entertain his fans after receiving a rapturous welcome at the LIV event in Adelaide last week.

The inaugural LIV Golf Singapore tees off on Friday and other stars in town include former world No. 1s Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

The 29-year-old reckons that he has played more golf with his golf-crazy friends and family in Australia over the last few months than he did while preparing for tournaments in the United States, but he does not mind.

For Smith, what matters most is spending time at home, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to spend a few years apart from his family.

He said matter-of-factly: “Covid for me was very tough, I didn’t see any of my family for three years. That made me really realise that life is short and you need to spend time with the people you love and that was definitely one of the things that helped the process.”

Growing up in the northern suburb of Bray Park in Brisbane, he counted former Australian world No. 1s Adam Scott and Jason Day as his idols, but a young Smith merely saw golf as a way to earn a living.

His father Des, who was the club captain at Wantima Country Club, worked as a printer while his mother Sharon worked at the local department store.

Smith said: “The dream was to basically own my own place, have my own car, be able to pay the bills and live a pretty normal life but kind of being on the road. But as time has gone on, you always have that kind of big dream of what you want to happen and for a period of time it was just to live.

“I didn’t really come from a really wealthy family, my parents did a lot for me as a kid for me to be able to play golf and they would still be doing it today if they had to.”