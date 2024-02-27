Dealing with pressure now second nature to Celine Boutier

SINGAPORE – When Celine Boutier first burst onto the LPGA Tour scene in 2018, she found the going much tougher than expected.

Eager to prove herself after stellar performances the previous season on the LPGA’s developmental Symetra Tour, where she captured two wins and eight top-10 finishes, the Frenchwoman instead struggled against the world’s best women’s golfers.

“I felt like I lost myself a little bit,” Boutier, 30, told The Straits Times on Feb 27 about her early days on tour. “With how good everyone else was, I lost confidence because I looked around too much and tried too hard to be like everyone else.

“I had a mental block and a lot of performance anxiety.”

Undaunted, she moved to set things right.

Over the next five years, she worked with a sports psychologist to help her handle the stress. She also began fine-tuning her training routine.

Instead of spending long hours on the range practising her swing, Boutier limited herself to an hour plus distance control with her wedges.

She tried to be on the course at least three times a week to familiarise herself with more stressful situations.

“You just have to learn from experience how to channel (the pressure) and not turn it into a negative thing,” she said.

“Even if it’s playing with other people and like gambling, I feel that is a good way to test yourself under pressure. You have to be comfortable when you are in contention and be able to trust that you can pull it off.

“I feel like in 2022 I had a lot of top 10s, positions where I was in contention and I wasn’t really able to convert them into wins.”

Boutier’s efforts finally paid off in 2023, when she displayed remarkable composure to win four times on the LPGA Tour, including her first Major – the Evian Championship – on home soil.

Of her four wins in her breakout season, two of them came down to sudden-death play-offs.

At the Drive On Championship last March, she edged out Georgia Hall with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Boutier said: “I think that was really the turning point for me to have more confidence when I was playing for the win. Getting it as early as March helped me.”