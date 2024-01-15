World No. 1 Lilia Vu to compete at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Less than a year ago, American golfer Lilia Vu made her first appearance at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore a fortnight after claiming her maiden title on the LPGA Tour.

The 26-year-old finished tied-14th then, but she will be aiming to win the 2024 tournament as she returns to Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course as world No. 1 after a breakout season that saw her win four titles, which included two Majors.

On participating in the Feb 29-March 3 event, Vu said: “Playing in Asia was really where I started to build my confidence and see success on the course last year.

“I arrived in Singapore right after winning my first LPGA title, and although it was my first time playing there, I felt really comfortable and loved the atmosphere and the course at Sentosa.

“I finished top 15 in my debut, and this year, my goal is to be holding the trophy on Sunday afternoon.”

Vu’s win at the AIG Women’s Open in August saw her rise from world No. 6 to replace fellow American Nelly Korda at the top of the world rankings and claim the No. 1 spot for the first time.

Her stellar year finally came after some struggles at the start of her career. A tough rookie season on the LPGA Tour in 2019 saw her earn just US$3,830 (S$5,100) after making one cut in nine starts before she spent the next two years on the second-tier Epson Tour.

Joining Vu in Singapore are China’s world No. 2 Yin Ruoning, France’s Celine Boutier (No. 3) and Australian Minjee Lee (No. 4).

Two-time defending champion and world No. 6 Ko Jin-young, who has won two Majors, had earlier confirmed her participation at the US$1.8 million event, where she will be aiming for a historic three-peat.

Like Vu, Yin and Boutier also enjoyed breakthrough campaigns in 2023, while two-time Major champion Lee capped off her year by winning two out of the final four events of the season.

Yin won her first Major title in June at the Women’s PGA Championship, two months after collecting her first LPGA victory at the LA Open, while Boutier, 30, secured her first Major win at the Amundi Evian Championship.