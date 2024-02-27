Two-time HSBC Women’s World Championship winner Ko Jin-young chasing triple honour

SINGAPORE - Cool and unflappable, Ko Jin-young strode into the Sentosa Golf Club press conference room on Feb 27 with the confidence of a two-time defending champion.

At this week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ko will not only be chasing a trophy, but also a coveted spot in the history books.

Since the LPGA Tour’s inception, only four golfers have won the same tournament at least three years in a row. Patty Berg during the 1950s, Laura Davies and Karrie Webb in the 90s, and Annika Sorenstam in both the 90s and 2000s. The quartet share a total of 36 Majors between them.

“No pressure,” said world No. 6 Ko. “Because I know I was lucky to win back to back in this tournament. If I win again this year it will be massive, but I will just do my best.”

While the South Korean could join this decorated list of players at the US$1.8 million (S$2.4 million) tournament, which kicks off on Feb 29 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course, she shrugged off the stress of being in the spotlight in Singapore.

In 2022, Ko shot 17-under to finish two strokes ahead of compatriot Chun In-gee and Australia Lee Minjee. A year later, she topped American world No. 2 Nelly Korda by the same score and margin.

She said: “Everyone, like me, wants to win this tournament. I can’t control how they play this week so the only thing I can control is myself.”

Hailing from a family of boxers, her battle is not with her rivals but on refining her craft – fairway finders and approach shots.

And after being plagued by injury woes in the last three years, the 28-year-old admitted that her mindset has changed.

“I work really hard and if it doesn’t work sometimes, I embrace it. Golf is really hard. We need to be more patient, calm and to enjoy ourselves more.

“My goals this year are to have no injuries in the summer and to be the happiest golfer on the course.”

Besides Ko, Thailand’s 27th-ranked Patty Tavatanakit will be chasing a hat-trick of her own – winning her third title in three consecutive weeks.

Patty ended a 34-month title drought at the Feb 15-18 Aramco Saudi Ladies International and a week later, followed it up with the Honda LPGA Thailand trophy on home soil. The 24-year-old believes her game is steadily improving, especially off the tee and with sharper approach shots.

“The last two seasons I feel like I was always grinding. So this off-season, I took some time off to rest physically and mentally,” she said.

“Before that, I wrote down my plans and as soon as I came back from my December trip, I was just right on it like okay, let’s start doing these things.”