Golf: Jesse Yap’s late birdie blitz lifts him to 4-stroke win in SPGA President’s Cup

SINGAPORE - A late charge by Jesse Yap saw him cruise to the Singapore Professional Golfers’ Association President’s Cup title at Warren Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

Yap, 30, who was lying third overnight, blitzed the field on the way in with birdies on the 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 17th against a lone bogey to win by a comfortable four strokes.

He shot a brilliant five-under 66 – the best round for all three days – for a 10-under 203 total to beat Vikkash Babu (73), the leader for the first two days, to win $2,800.

Finishing third on a pristine course was Gregory Foo, a further stroke behind after his 72 on Thursday.

Said Yap: “Playing in the final group, I was aware of the goings-on. It was touch-and-go until the midway point of the second nine when I blasted off with birdies.”

Dean Tan shot a 75 to total 226 and edge out overnight leader M. Murugiah (79) by a shot to claim the senior title.

Final leaderboard

Professionals - 203: Jesse Yap 67 70 66. 207: Vikkash Babu 67 67 73. 208: Gregory Foo 68 68 72. 210: Jermery Wendelken 75 67 68. 212: Abdul Hadi 72 69 71. 214: Marc Ong 74 71 69. 217: Choo Tze Huang 74 74 69. 218: Katsunai Takahashi 72 72 74.

Seniors - 226: Dean Tan 74 77 75. 227: M. Murugiah 75 73 79. 229: Chang Ren Chiat 74 77 78. 230: Alan Chang 76 81 73. 231: Gary Kwek 76 79 76; Jimmy Poh 75 75 81.