Golf: Singapore’s James Leow in buoyant mood after opening 67 puts him second in APAC event

Singapore’s James Leow put behind his near-miss in the recent second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School with a brilliant showing on the first day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand yesterday.

On the picturesque Amata Spring Country Club, US-based Leow, 25, shot a five-under 67 for joint-second spot with Thailand’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat, two shots behind China’s world No. 48 Jin Bo.

The Arizona State University science graduate had just missed out in the Korn Ferry event at Murrieta in California earlier this month after making bogeys on two of his last four holes.

On the five-hour drive back to Arizona, Leow did some soul-searching and then said: “I’ll be honest, I haven’t cried very often over my golf. I’m known for being a touch guy. But I broke down in the car thinking about what lies ahead. My disappointment is lingering.”

However, he was in buoyant mood yesterday. Starting on the 10th tee, he bagged four birdies on the first nine and followed up with two more over the next three holes, but a bogey on the eighth was jarring.

Leow was pleased with his putting, saying: ”Even though I wasn’t hitting really close to some pins, some holes, I was making a lot of putts from like anything maybe outside 10, 15, 20 feet, and that was a big confidence boost.”

Jin Bo, younger brother of 2015 winner Jin Cheng, had an awesome round, gaining an eagle and six birdies after his poor start, where he had bogeyed the very first hole.

Home favourite Ratchanon (nicknamed TK), 15, the youngest amateur to win on a major tour (Trust Golf Asian Mixed Series), had sound advice from his dad-turned-caddie, Kee, for his 67.

Top leaderboard

65: Jin Bo (Chn), 67: James Leow (Sgp) , Ratchanon Chantananuwat (Tha). 68: Riura Matsui (Jpn), Joshua Bai (Nzl), Jimmy Hydes (Nzl), Pongsapak Laopakdee (Tha), Minato Oshima (Jpn). Song Min-hyuk (SK), Masato Sumiuchi (Jpn), Cho Woo-Young (SK), Ryuta Suzuki (Jpn).

Other leading Singaporeans: 70: Brandon Han. 71: Ryan Ang.