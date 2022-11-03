Golf: $1.1 million S’pore Women’s Open to take place at Tanah Merah Country Club in December

SINGAPORE – After a two-year wait, the inaugural Singapore Women’s Open (SWO) will make its debut at the Tanah Merah Country Club from Dec 9-11, organisers said on Thursday.

With a prize purse of $1.1 million, it will be the most lucrative women’s golf tournament in the country after the US$1.7 million (S$2.4 million) HSBC Women’s World Championship, which is limited mainly to the top 20 in the world rankings and LPGA Tour winners plus others like sponsor invites.

The SWO, with Hana Financial Group as its title sponsor, had been slated to take place in 2020 but was postponed owing to the pandemic.

The tournament is jointly sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) and is a part of the Ladies Asian Tour (LAT) Series, a women’s professional golf tour for those in the region.

The event will be staged on TMCC’s Tampines Course and will feature a field of 102 players comprising KLPGA members, invitees from 12 Asia-Pacific countries, as well as major prospects and amateurs.

Singapore’s leading professionals Koh Sock Hwee and Amanda Tan are among those competing alongside up-and-coming amateurs Shannon Tan, Aloysa Margiela Atienza and Jaymie Ng.

SGA President Tan Chong Huat said: “It has been a long two-year wait; we are so glad the tournament will finally take place in December. Working hand in hand with all the stakeholders, we are fully committed to getting the event off to a great start and set the foundation for all the future editions to come.”

TMCC president Ronald Ong is looking forward to welcoming some of the best women golfers to the club, which has hosted events such as the HSBC Women’s Champions – now renamed HSBC Women’s World Championship – Kosaido Asahi Ladies Championship, Lexus Cup and Queen Sirikit Cup.

He added: “Tanah Merah Country Club is pleased to continue this tradition with the very first Singapore Women’s Open. I am sure we will see some terrific action over the three days.”