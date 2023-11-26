Max Verstappen ends 2023 with 19th win in 22 races

ABU DHABI – Max Verstappen completed a majestic Formula One season in familiar style on Nov 26 when he cruised to a record-extending 19th win of the year for Red Bull at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion came home 17.993 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, whose bold drive was not enough for the Italian team to claim the runners-up place in the constructors’ championship.

That went, finally, to Mercedes by just three points when George Russell was promoted to third as, Sergio Perez, who came home second behind teammate Verstappen, was relegated to fourth with a five-second penalty for a mid-race clash with McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris was fifth ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

Verstappen ended 2023 as the only driver to complete every lap of the season, more than 1,000 laps led, and also broke Jim Clark’s 1963 record for the highest percentage of laps led in a season.

“An incredible season,” said Verstappen, who also paid tribute to retirement-bound AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost, who nurtured his early F1 career. “I felt quite emotional on the in-lap as it’s the last time in this car that has given me such a lot.”

Russell added: “It was really tense at the end as the tyres were dropping off, but it’s a massive relief to bring the car home P3. It means a huge amount to so many people back at the factory.”

Leclerc, who slowed to allow Perez to pass him in the closing laps, said: “He had a penalty and we had to help him finish in front of George with the five seconds... but unfortunately it wasn’t enough... It’s a shame we finished third.”

The race began in hot conditions, with an air temperature of 27 deg C and the track cooling rapidly as the sun went down and the floodlights blazed on the Yas Marina Circuit. The top 12 cars started on medium-compound tyres.

Verstappen led from pole and fended off three early challenges from Leclerc to open up a one-second lead before the drag reduction system (DRS) was enabled on Lap 3 when Perez swept inside Hamilton for ninth and Norris passed Piastri for third, having already passed Russell.

As the leaders all pitted for hards, Tsunoda took over on Lap 18, giving AlphaTauri and Tost a memorable moment, only the second time a Japanese driver had led a F1 race.

He stayed there as Verstappen weaved his way back to the front, finally taking control again on Lap 23 when Tsunoda pitted, returning in 12th behind Hamilton, who survived an early bump into the rear of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine with front-wing damage.

By Lap 30, it was a familiar story. Verstappen led Leclerc by 6.5sec with Russell 2.1sec behind in third and Norris fourth. Hamilton was eighth and Sainz 14th.

As the second stops began, Norris pitted again on Lap 34, taking fresh hards. He rejoined 10th. Mercedes responded, bringing Russell in – and he came out in ninth while Hamilton battled Alonso for position and Sainz, on an aggressive strategy, rose to eighth.

As it stood, it was advantage Ferrari while, at the front, Verstappen came in again on Lap 44, retaining his lead to cruise to the flag before Hamilton passed Sainz for ninth with 10 laps to go.

It was advantage Mercedes again, but when Russell was passed by Perez, for third, the Silver Arrows’ hopes hung on the five-second penalty the Mexican was given as the flag came out for Verstappen. AFP