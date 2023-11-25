Max Verstappen takes final pole of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI – Triple world champion Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Nov 25, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row at Yas Marina.

It was the 32nd of his career, putting him level with British former world champion Nigel Mansell. Twelve of those have come in a dominant 2023 season, which has seen him win 18 of the 22 races.

The 26-year-old Dutchman said: “The whole weekend so far has been a bit of a struggle, but we definitely improved the car for qualifying. From lap 1 it all seemed a bit more together and we could definitely push more, so yes very happy...

“Around here already on the tyres you have little slides, it can cost you a lot of lap time and that is what was happening in practice. But then in qualifying, it all was a bit more connected.”

On whether he can reach a staggering 19 victories in a single campaign, he noted: “Let’s see. I have no clue how good we are going to be in the race. We are usually quite decent, but yeah it’s been a very special season.

“We’ve been enjoying it a lot and very proud of what we have achieved so far this year.”

McLaren’s Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third, with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth.

Leclerc was surprised to make it into the top two. He said: “Considering the weekend we have had until now, I did not expect this at all. The last lap I had to put everything together. Really happy with second place. I was worried in Q2 just to go through.

“Our car is very picky. When we put on the new tyres, everything came alive. Really happy to be on the front row, a big surprise. I hope tomorrow goes well. It is the target to beat Mercedes in the constructors’ championship. That is all that matters this weekend.”

This race is Mercedes’ last hope of avoiding a first winless year since 2011 and the former champions are in a tight battle with Ferrari for second overall, with the Italian team only four points behind.