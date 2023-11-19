Max Verstappen stands with Carlos Sainz over 'very harsh' Las Vegas penalty

LAS VEGAS - World champion Max Verstappen has given his support to rival Carlos Sainz after the Ferrari driver was hit with a 10-place grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sainz’s car hit a loose drain cover in the abandoned first practice on Nov 16 and suffered damage.

Ferrari had to change a host of power unit components in order for the Spaniard to continue.

But with Sainz using his third energy store of the season, one more than is allowed by regulations, he was handed the penalty - despite not being at fault himself.

Race stewards had said that sanction was mandatory but there have been reports that some teams may have lobbied to ensure there was no leniency.

“Personally, I do think it’s very harsh on Carlos, but in this political environment that we are in, of course every team thinks about themselves, and they’re of course going to say ‘yes, take the penalty’,” said Verstappen.

Sainz finished second in qualifying on Nov 17, but will start in 11th place on the grid in the race on Nov 18.

Red Bull’s Verstappen suggested the rules need to be re-examined.

“It’s the same if you get taken out, and you have a big accident; you can lose parts, engine, energy store, these kinds of things,” Verstappen explained.

“First of all, that needs to change so that these things can be taken into consideration, that if you can take a free, let’s say, penalty or not.

“And besides that, I think the teams should not be allowed to have a say in these kinds of things because, for sure, they’re going to vote against that,” he said.