Emotional George Russell feels like he let Mercedes down after last-lap crash in Singapore

SINGAPORE – An emotional George Russell said he felt “like I let myself and the team down” after crashing his Mercedes from third place on the final lap of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who started second on the grid, had looked set to at least equal his best result this season, and in fact, was all over the back of second-placed Lando Norris, until his challenge ended in the wall at turn eight of the final lap.

McLaren’s Norris admitted that he, too, had clipped the wall in a dramatic end at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

He said of Russell: “I hit the wall in the same place, I did the same. So I think he copied me and did it even worse. So I feel for him. He fought a tough race. He was the quickest out there today.”

Russell had remarkably been the last non-Red Bull driver to win a grand prix before Sunday’s race winner, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari. The Briton stood atop the podium in November 2022 in Brazil.

His exit at the Marina Bay Street Circuit handed Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton the final podium place. Russell had been pushing hard for the win on far fresher medium tyres than the leaders.

Said seven-time world champion Hamilton: “Extremely unfortunate for George. We were pushing so hard to catch these guys and our tyres were so hot.

“But I know he will bounce back. He’s been phenomenal all weekend.”

His teammate, however, cut a more disconsolate figure after the race. Said Russell: “No words to be honest. Such a long, physical race. Difficult to keep concentration.

“Carlos did a great job backing the pack up, not allowing us to do the alternative strategy.

“I think we were half a car’s length from winning the race had I got past Lando when I had the opportunity. I think we would have been able to get past Carlos.

“Then just the last lap, a millimetre lapse of concentration and game over. So just sorry to the whole team.