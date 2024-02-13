Former Singapore pro golfer Choo Tze Huang steps outside the ropes for post-playing career

SINGAPORE – For much of the past decade, golfer Choo Tze Huang’s focus on the course was on firing birdies, sinking putts and making the cut.

These days, the 37-year-old pays attention to very different details, such as the amount of water needed to quench thirsty players and spectators at a tournament.

While seemingly trivial, Choo has learnt over the last few months that these are little things that matter as he spends more time outside the ropes with his company Palladium.

The company, which was set up in late 2023 after he retired from professional golf in the same year, specialises in sports events, advisory and player management.

Its first event was the US$750,000 (S$1 million) Simone Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta in December 2023, and Choo and his team are currently preparing for the March 7-10 Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open.

It has been a steep learning curve for Choo, who admitted he was surprised by the logistics required to organise a successful tournament.

“Things that are as simple as finding out how much water you need to run the event. What’s the allocation like for different areas? We need to make sure it’s never empty,” said Choo, who won a bronze and silver at the 2005 SEA Games.

“It takes time to plan and experience to know what the flow is like. It’s a learning process for me.”

This was initially not on the cards for Choo, who had not planned to call time on his career so soon as he was looking to play and teach part-time.

But his father’s death in March 2023 changed things. His father’s business, which is the distributor for Malaysian brand Crestlink golf apparel, did well in 2022 and a family decision was made for Choo to take over.

He said: “It was a challenge, there were many things I didn’t know. I just knew that when a customer came, you told them the price of the shirt but there’s obviously more to that.

“I had to sit down for a day or two to understand and learn about the material of the shirts, the production of the shirts, what it’s made of, and the quality and the finer details.”

His mother, who is a retiree, also helps out, especially when he has to travel to meet business contacts.