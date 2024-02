KUALA LUMPUR – As my timid shot disappears into the trees, a voice echoes down from clouds hanging over Kuala Lumpur’s Saujana Golf and Country Club (saujanagolf.com).

“You’ve got to commit to your swing, mate,” it says, as I stand at the first hole. This advice has been delivered to me three days prior by Mr Eric Chong, a veteran coach at Impact Golf in Kuala Lumpur.