Teenage Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan lands historic win on Ladies European Tour debut

SINGAPORE – Ahead of her Ladies European Tour (LET) debut at the Feb 8-11 Magical Kenya Ladies Open, teenage Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan told The Straits Times that there were no nerves.

At the Vipingo Ridge, the 19-year-old went on to prove why she has confidence coursing through her veins. Having already made history in Kenya by becoming the first Singaporean golfer to compete in the LET, Tan produced one of Singapore golf’s finest moments by staging a remarkable debut victory with a 12-under 280 total at the €300,000 (S$436,000) event.

Italian Alessandra Fanali, who shared the lead with Tan on nine-under 210 after the third round, finished second after a one-over 74 on Feb 11 left her four strokes behind the Singaporean.

Tan, who carded a three-under 70 on the final day to bag the €45,000 top prize, became just the second Singaporean golfer to win a European tour event.

Mardan Mamat was the first in 2006, when he won the Osim Singapore Masters, which was co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the European Tour.

In her post-tournament interview, Tan was as calm as she was on the greens and refused to be carried away by the moment. Instead, she focused on how her win would impact others.

Tan said: “It was a tough decision to begin with (to turn professional) but now I am glad I made that decision. I am proud... because juniors back home will know anything is possible and it will push them and perhaps inspire them.”

On how this win will impact the rest of her 2024 season, she said: “I would go into every event with the same mindset of trying to do my best and control the controllables. I can’t control what others do but I can only control what I do and how I play so I will try and stick to my game plan throughout the season.”

What made Tan’s victory more remarkable was that it came just weeks after she turned professional in January.

She had to return to Texas Tech University in the United States, where she was on a sports scholarship, to pack her belongings and withdraw from the school before heading to Australia for two tournaments.

She performed creditably, finishing second at the Jan 18-21 Webex Players Series’ Murray River in New South Wales and eighth at the Feb 1-4 Vic Open in Victoria, earning just over A$36,000 (S$31,000). Her latest victory has taken her 2024 earnings to over $96,000.

In the unique Vipingo Ridge course, where there is presence of wildlife such as giraffes just around the roughs, greens and fairways, Tan stood heads and shoulders above the rest of the 108-strong field, which included 26 LET winners, with her composed display.

In the end, it was one of the 20 rookies who were making their debuts in Kenya who reigned supreme as Tan racked up another milestone in her fledgling golf career.

Lyn Yeo, former Singapore Ladies Golf Association president and founder of the Singapore Ladies Masters and Singapore Junior Development Tour, was glued to her television screen alongside her 84-year-old mother watching Tan in the final round.

Yeo said Tan’s victory was a massive win for Singapore golf, adding that this will also significantly boost her ranking by about 50 spots and improve her chances of becoming the Republic’s first golf Olympian.