World Cup: 5 things you need to know about legendary France coach Didier Deschamps

Derided as a water carrier in his playing days, not even Eric Cantona can deny Didier Deschamps has delivered the goods as France coach, uniting a national team that had the propensity to self-combust and who now stand on the cusp of back-to-back world titles.

Who is this man who has been at the helm of Les Bleus for a record 10 years?

1. He could have turned his back on football

Born in the rugby-loving city of Bayonne in south-western France near the Spanish border, Deschamps was a natural athlete who dabbled in rugby, handball and long jump. In fact, he was a school champion over 1,000m before he decided to make football his priority at 11.

He spent his youth career at lower league side Aviron Bayonnais, who have since renamed their 3,500-seater Stade Didier Deschamps in his honour.

2. He made his name through sheer hard work

Well, figuratively. Infamously dismissed by legendary French player Cantona as a water carrier because of his defensive midfield role in which he was seen to be just relaying the ball to “more talented” team-mates, Deschamps embraced the unflattering tag.

He said: “I was never going to be a talented player like Zinedine Zidane or Alessandro del Piero. So, I compensated for that flaw by being extremely hard working, and helping my team in every way that I could.”

Franck Leboeuf paid tribute to his former France colleague and said: “I think Didier is an example to players who want to succeed even though they maybe haven’t been given a special gift from God.”

3. He can’t stand losing, even to his son

He has exposed his son Dylan to different sports since he was born in 1996. But Deschamps admitted to going over the top at times.

He said: “I am sometimes unbearable. I am demanding with myself and with my partner.

“Sometimes I team up with my son and I’m a little more accommodating. But when I play (any sport), I always feel the need to make sure I win. Losing annoys me. Good thing, he’s a bit like me.

“We always tend to let the children win. Me, never. It was tough for Dylan.”