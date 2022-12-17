World Cup: France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of final

DOHA – France have not been overly troubled by the virus that has hit several players in the past few days, coach Didier Deschamps said, as the squad prepare to end off their World Cup campaign on a high in Sunday’s final against Argentina.

Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday due to illness, along with winger Kingsley Coman, while midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday’s semi-final win over Morocco.

“We try to take the maximum precautions, to adapt and to deal with it, without going overboard. It is obviously a situation. If it wasn’t happening it would be better, but we manage as best we can with our medical staff,” Deschamps told a news conference on Saturday.

The coach and his captain Hugo Lloris both insisted they could not offer any further health updates as of Saturday morning.

“I am fine. As for the players, I left quite early this morning so they were all sleeping,” added Deschamps, who spoke to reporters at 11.30am local time.

“We are trying to handle the situation as well as possible and remain calm and focused.

“I’ll get some more information later today and think about that tonight and maybe tomorrow. And of course we’re looking forward to being ready for this important game.”

Players, staff and other sources close to the squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days, including fever, stomach pains and headaches.

Reports have said that it was partly because of the air-conditioning to keep players cool in the Qatar heat.

Measures have been taken at the team’s hotel, including isolating certain players, but Covid-19 testing is no longer imposed by world governing body Fifa.

On the pitch, France are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the World Cup.

The showdown at the Lusail stadium will be Deschamps’ third World Cup final after he won it in 1998 as Les Bleus’ captain and then four years ago as their coach.

He oozed calm on Saturday despite the pressure of facing a team looking to give Lionel Messi his maiden World Cup title.

“I have no worries or stress. The important thing in preparing for a match like this is to remain calm,” said Deschamps.