We can feel the love of fans everywhere we go, says Liverpool star Diogo Jota

SINGAPORE – Despite a disappointing fifth place finish last season, Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Djik is confident of bouncing back for the 2023-2024 season.

“Obviously, everyone wants to be in the Champions League, but we’re in the Europa League, and we’re going to give it everything we have to hopefully win it,” he said. “Same goes for the (English Premier) League.”

The 32-year-old Dutchman was joined by teammates Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Saturday afternoon for the Carlsberg x Liverpool First Team Meet & Greet with 80 fans.

The Reds are in town for two pre-season friendlies against Leicester City on Sunday and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich three days later. Both matches are at the National Stadium. The 19-time English champions were last in the Republic last July, when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

“You can feel the love everywhere you go. It’s incredible that you can feel the love even on this side of the world.” said Portuguese forward Jota, 26, who thanked local fans for being dedicated enough to watch Liverpool games despite the time difference in Singapore.

“The fact that you love the team so much to wake up early to watch the matches, it’s really special to have that connection with you guys.”

One fan, tailor Dinesh Mandwani, 51, came to the event dressed in a suit adorned with Liverpool crests Originally made for his trip to Anfield in 2019, he said he spent two months and $1,000 importing the materials.