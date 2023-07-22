On The Ball

Jordan Henderson’s exit leaves fans guessing on Liverpool’s next move

John Brewin
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, pictured with manager Jurgen Klopp last season, looks headed to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
43 min ago
How much money does a footballer need to earn? Wasn’t Jordan Henderson the England captain who spoke out eloquently in favour of equality, championing LBGQT+ causes with a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband in a fashion that goes against Saudi laws and practices? At 33, as one of the fittest players in English football, might he have more to offer Liverpool or perhaps another Premier League club?

Perhaps the answer to the last question helps all the others. When a club decides to sell off a player the hope is they have had the best of them, that they can do no future damage. Saudi Arabia offers a safe haven to sell a player. Henderson’s moral dilemma, should he consider it so, having made no public statement on the matter, is offset by the salary Al-Ettifaq are reported to be willing to pay him. Estimates place that around £750,000 (S$1.28 million) per week, reaching into a Messi and Ronaldo stratosphere of earnings. That may ease the pain of Liverpool divesting of his services and of the moral questioning likely to arrow in his direction.

