Thiago self-isolating and will miss 2 games

LONDON • Liverpool's new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating with minor symptoms, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard joined last month from European champions Bayern Munich for £22 million (S$35.2 million) and made his debut in their 2-0 league win over Chelsea on Sept 20.

The 29-year-old was ruled out of their next two games after missing Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

"It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a Covid-19 test," Liverpool's first-team doctor Jim Moxon said in a statement.

"We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he'll be back with us soon."

Liverpool will host Arsenal in the last 16 of the League Cup today and return to league action on Sunday with a trip to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the Premier League will pay for mandatory coronavirus tests for players of English Football League clubs that are involved in matches against top-flight teams in Cup competitions this season, The Times of London has reported.

The decision comes amid growing concern about safety after many clubs in the lower tiers of English football said they would not be able to cover the costs of tests.

Tottenham paid for the Covid-19 testing of Leyton Orient's players and staff ahead of their League Cup third-round tie, which produced a significant number of positives. The game was called off and Spurs were later handed a bye.

During the meeting of Premier League shareholders, it was also agreed that should the season be halted due to the pandemic, the standings would be decided on a points-per-game basis, the Times reported.

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 2.40am