Tampines Rovers add Thai flavour for new season with loan signings of duo

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Thitipat Ekarunpong heard tales of how football legend Sutee Suksomkit captured the hearts of fans while playing for Thailand and various clubs, including Singapore’s Tampines Rovers.

Now, the 19-year-old forward has a chance to follow in the footsteps of the Thai forward after he and compatriot Thanet Suknate, 18, sealed a loan deal with the Stags from Thai giants BG Pathum United on Jan 23 for the 2024 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

The move comes on the back of a three-year agreement that Tampines inked with the Thai League 1 side last September.

Thitipat, who hails from Nonthaburi, said through an interpreter: “I have heard about Sutee from people and read about him on the news. And because he played here, I know about Tampines Rovers.

“I want to become a first-11 player for the team and score goals regularly for Tampines.

“I will give my best for the club in training and when I play. Hopefully, in my time here, I will become a better player and help the club too.”

Between 2001 and 2009, Sutee played in the S-League (now known as Singapore Premier League) for Tanjong Pagar, Home United and Tampines, and had more than 200 appearances for them.

He and other Thai favourites like Surachai Jaturapattarapong, Kiatisuk Senamuang and Therdsak Chaiman became household names in Singapore before the league’s decline and the rise of the Thai domestic league.

Thitipat and Thanet will be the first Thai players in the SPL since 2013, when Theerawekin Seehawong turned out for Woodlands Wellington.

They will fill the club’s Under-21 quota for the new season, which is set to start in May.

The Straits Times reported in December the SPL will likely allow clubs to sign up to nine foreigners (five of any nationality, one from Asia and three U-21s), with a maximum of six being fielded at any one time.

Thanet, who can play in the centre of defence and in midfield, is out to impress fans in Singapore and back home in Ayutthaya as he and Thitipat chase their dreams of playing in Europe.

He said: “I am very happy to be in Singapore for a new experience and I am looking forward to playing for Tampines.

“I want to play in every match and show my best.”

While both players are looking to gain valuable game time in Singapore, this is not the first time they are part of a senior set-up.

In 2023, Thanet made a few appearances while on loan at Thai League 2 side Suphanburi and Thitipat played once in BG Pathum’s campaign.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee said they wanted a centre-back and a versatile forward.

They decided on the duo after viewing video clips of training and matches of shortlisted players from BG Pathum.

He then met the two youngsters in Thailand in December before the deals were agreed.

Lee, who steered the Stags to third in the nine-team SPL and third in the Singapore Cup in 2023, said: “Playing here will mean they are out of their comfort zone and their goal will be to become better players.

“For us, it is having extra options in defence, midfield and attack.

“I was impressed by Thitipat’s ability to hold the ball and he can play anywhere across the front line.

“Thanet is very calm on the ball despite his age and the fact that he has already played for a T2 side shows his calibre. We are looking forward to working with them.”

BG Pathum’s director of international operations Philip Tan said: “We believe that this move will be good for our young players to get some exposure outside of Thailand.

“Singapore has not had a Thai player for a long time, so I think it is good news for Singapore football as well.”