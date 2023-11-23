A settled family helps Maxime Lestienne to SPL player of the year award

SINGAPORE – The same venue, the same award but this time, a different outcome.

It was 380 days ago at the year-end Football Association of Singapore’s (FAS) annual awards in November 2022, where Lion City Sailors’ Maxime Lestienne was snubbed for the league’s Player of the Year award despite a league-high 23 assists and 12 goals.

Then, he remained unmoved in his seat and looked on as Japanese forward Kodai Tanaka received the top gong.

This time, there was no stopping Lestienne, just as defenders in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) have found out this season. The Belgium winger was on stage at the Orchard Hotel at FAS’ awards with the coveted Player of the Year trophy in his arm, on the back of an impressive 25 goals and 21 assists in 24 league matches.

Lestienne, who has two sons and a daughter, said the secret to his sustained success has been him and his family feeling settled in Singapore.

He said: “I didn’t think I will like Singapore this much. I love Singapore now. Not just the club and the football here but outside football, the life here and there is so much to do here and my family is really happy.”

“When I was playing in Russia, my family was not happy there. I can feel it and I was not really happy. When my family is happy then I can be happy on the pitch.”

While Lestienne, who also won the golden boot award and was selected in the team of the year, now has his first individual trophies, the aim will be to add a team prize in the form of the Singapore Cup.

The Sailors are currently top of Group B and need just a draw against Hougang United on Sunday to confirm a semi-final spot. They are also still in contention for the next round of the Asian Champions League after collecting six points from four matches.

Lestienne, 31, said: “It’s been a long season and I will give the best I can for the remaining matches and the objective is to win the Cup.”

The former PSV Eindhoven and Belgian youth international has mesmerised fans here since moving to Sailors on a free transfer from Belgian top-tier side Standard Liege in 2022 on a two-year deal.

He looks set to continue to add stardust on SPL matches beyond 2023 as The Straits Times understands that he has signed an extension with the Sailors.

SPL winners Albirex Niigata were rewarded in the other individual categories with Kazuaki Yoshinaga winning his fourth coach of the year award while forward Seia Kunori capped his season with the young player of the year award after scoring 21 goals and notching 10 assists in the league.

In the Women’s Premier League category, Albirex Niigata midfielder Kitahara Kana won the player of the year award. Kana, 34, who represented Japan as they finished second at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, is currently leading the scoring charts in the WPL with 17 goals, with one match remaining.

While pleased with the individual award, Kana said she would have been happier with her side winning the league. Albirex are guaranteed a second-placed finish in the 10-team WPL. Kana hopes to inspires others with her success.

She said: “My aim to come here was to share my experience with local players and I want to show them the way. As a player, I am always looking to do better and this season I was able to do well because I know the surrounding and teammates better and my teammates know me better as well.

“Next season, I want to contribute more to Singapore football and win the league.”

The WPL young player of the year went to Tanjong Pagar midfielder Dhaniyah Qasimah, 19, while Yeong Sheau Shyan won the coach of the year gong for a second-year running, after she led the Sailors to their second successive WPL title in 2023.