Tampines Rovers to add ‘BG’ to their name after signing 3-year deal with Thai club BG Pathum

SINGAPORE – Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Tampines Rovers have inked a significant three-year collaboration deal with Thailand’s BG Pathum, the teams announced at a signing ceremony on Saturday.

As part of the agreement, the Singaporean outfit will be renamed BG Tampines Rovers.

With the partnership, the Stags are set to receive a wide range of benefits on and off the field from both the Thai League 1 side and their affiliated club, Cerezo Osaka, who ply their trade in the J1 League.

Under the deal, Tampines can gain access to Pathum’s top-notch facilities for pre-season and mid-season preparations, as well as tap on the Rabbits’ resources related to modern football technology and sports science.

Besides that, there is also likely to be player movement among the three clubs, with the hopes that this would boost Tampines’ squad and give their Singaporean players more opportunities abroad.

Off the field, the teams are set to participate in co-branding initiatives, while Pathum’s officials will also be appointed to Tampines’ management board. ST understands that at the end of the partnership, the Thai club are set to take over the operations of the Stags.

Currently, the Lion City Sailors, who are owned by tech company Sea, are the only privatised club in the SPL.

Tampines have a long history in local football. Formed in 1945, they were part of eight founding members of the S-League (now known as the SPL) in 1996. Besides their five league titles, they have also amassed four Singapore Cups.

This will not be the first time that the Stags have a Thai connection. Former coach and fan favourite Vorawan Chitavanich brought glory to the club during their golden era in the mid 2000s with their first two S-League titles and two Singapore Cups.

Former Thailand internationals such as Choketawee Promrut and Sutee Suksomkit had also donned the Tampines jersey.