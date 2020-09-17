StarHub sports package gets Bundesliga boost

Existing StarHub sports package subscribers will be able to watch their favourite German football clubs live in action at no additional cost from this season.

StarHub on Tuesday announced a new multi-year deal to air Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches, and become the league's official telco partner in Singapore.

As part of the agreement with Bundesliga International, fans will be able to watch the German Super Cup and end-of-season promotion and relegation play-off matches, in addition to the league games - more than 200 matches in total - on the telco's platforms.

StarHub consumer business group chief Johan Buse said: "We are delighted to bring Bundesliga, one of the most popular football leagues in the world, to Singapore for the coming seasons, and look forward to providing our customers with a new and refreshing Bundesliga experience."

StarHub will be launching a Bundesliga microsite, which will host match highlights, match-day clips and the Bundesliga Report - a show that will feature stars, stories and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Fans will also be able to watch two additional programmes - Bundesliga Weekly and Best of the Month - for latest updates on team news and key players for each match every Thursday, while looking back at the best goals, matches and players for each month.

Supporters can also look forward to interactions with their favourite teams and players through subscriber-only events such as meet-and-greet sessions or social media contests to win jerseys as the season progresses.

Bundesliga International chief executive officer Robert Klein said: "This agreement is not only about bringing the best coverage of our world-class players and clubs, but also getting closer to the fans by working with StarHub and its extensive reach in Singapore."

The new Bundesliga campaign kicks off on Saturday, when European and German champions Bayern Munich host Schalke in their bid to extend their record to nine consecutive league titles.

Bayern fan Jason Tan said: "Over the years, we have seen German club football rise to become European powerhouses, with Bayern winning the latest Champions League final.

"As an existing sports package subscriber, it's great that we will be able to continue enjoying live Bundesliga games on StarHub, watch some of the best young talents such as Alphonso Davies compete, and get to know more about them."

Fans can subscribe to the StarHub Sports+ Pass at $20 per month.