Football: Bundesliga to keep five subs rule for 2020/21 season

BERLIN (AFP) - Bundesliga coaches will be allowed to make up to five changes during a match for the 2020/21 season, as was the case following the restart after the coronavirus shutdown, league president Christian Seifert said on Thursday (Sept 3).

Football's rules makers (IFAB) approved the temporary change to the law in May, and in July extended it into the new campaign due to the short turnaround between seasons.

The German FA had already announced the rule permitting five substitutions would apply in the domestic cup and women's Bundesliga.

The new men's Bundesliga season is due to begin on September 18 when champions Bayern Munich host Schalke.

In mid-August, senior German politicians said they would not back the Bundesliga's plans for home fans to return across the country.

It is now up to clubs to get permission from their local authorities, who manage the preventive measures against Covid-19.

RB Leipzig have received permission to host 8,400 fans - a fifth of the Red Bull Arena's capacity - for their first game of the season at home to Mainz on Sept 20.

Hertha Berlin said they will allow 4,000 supporters to attend their home opener five days later.

Both the German league (DFL) and German FA have announced they are investing "a seven-figure sum" to finance three scientific studies exploring the conditions required for fans to return to games.