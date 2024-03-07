Sexist remarks on the football pitch? Singapore’s first Fifa female referee shows the red card

SINGAPORE - Football referees have arguably one of the toughest jobs in sports, and they often face remarks and even abuse from players and coaches. Like many of her male counterparts, Abirami Naidu – who is the first Singaporean woman referee to be accredited by Fifa – has heard them all and remained stolid.
But one particular comment – a sexist one – in 2019 struck a nerve for the 40-year-old police officer.
In June 2019, she was the fourth official at a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match when a player reportedly made a crude comment in Malay towards her, adding that “you don’t belong here”.
Abirami told The Straits Times: “I was the punching bag. I was the fourth official and there was a foul that occurred in front of me so I recommended to the referee for the player to be shown a yellow card. The player was not happy with the decision and made that remark to me in anger.
“I was taken aback but remained calm at that time.”
Admitting to “mixed emotions of anger and sadness”, Abirami lodged a report with the Football Association of Singapore after the game as she wanted to make a point and ensure that such an incident would not be repeated.
The player was eventually suspended for five matches and fined $1,000, with the latter provided he did not have another case of misconduct till December 2019.
A former national midfielder from 1999 to 2008, Abirami picked up the whistle in 2004 and earned her Fifa Referee badge in 2009, before going on to achieve several milestones. These include becoming the first female referee in the SPL and the first Singaporean to officiate at the Women’s World Cup (2015).
Abirami is one of only five female match officials out of 138 registered referees with the FAS.
FAS Director of referees Nazeer Hussain said Abirami’s two-decade journey as a match official is a “testament to her unwavering commitment to the game”.
He added: “Her presence in the game is paramount in fostering inclusivity... we are confident that Abirami’s journey holds the promise of inspiring the next generation of referees in Singapore and beyond.”
Abirami is currently training to be a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and aims to become Singapore’s first female VAR official.
She hopes that more women will join football, whether as a player or as a referee, and stresses that there is “nothing to be afraid of” with more media coverage of the issues women face in sport.
She said: “Through the years, (there have been) plenty of bad days and sleepless nights. But... refereeing has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be any more grateful for it.
“As a female in a male-dominated environment, the pressure will definitely be there.. but over the years, I’ve learned how to understand the emotions of the players and how to manage them (better). It has challenged and strengthened me.”