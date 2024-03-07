Sexist remarks on the football pitch? Singapore’s first Fifa female referee shows the red card

SINGAPORE - Football referees have arguably one of the toughest jobs in sports, and they often face remarks and even abuse from players and coaches. Like many of her male counterparts, Abirami Naidu – who is the first Singaporean woman referee to be accredited by Fifa – has heard them all and remained stolid.

But one particular comment – a sexist one – in 2019 struck a nerve for the 40-year-old police officer.

In June 2019, she was the fourth official at a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match when a player reportedly made a crude comment in Malay towards her, adding that “you don’t belong here”.

Abirami told The Straits Times: “I was the punching bag. I was the fourth official and there was a foul that occurred in front of me so I recommended to the referee for the player to be shown a yellow card. The player was not happy with the decision and made that remark to me in anger.

“I was taken aback but remained calm at that time.”

Admitting to “mixed emotions of anger and sadness”, Abirami lodged a report with the Football Association of Singapore after the game as she wanted to make a point and ensure that such an incident would not be repeated.

The player was eventually suspended for five matches and fined $1,000, with the latter provided he did not have another case of misconduct till December 2019.