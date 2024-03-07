From non-sports lover to avid runner: Sofie Chandra hopes to inspire community

SINGAPORE – Sofie Chandra’s love for running began with a romance.

As a young girl, she was not sporty and disliked Physical Education lessons. That changed 11 years ago when she met her boyfriend Eugene Lim and realised the key to his heart was running.

“When I first met him I couldn’t even run 10 minutes,” the 40-year-old recalled. “He was always interested in girls who run, so I wanted him to look at me instead.

“Eventually I was also running for myself. I was becoming healthier, fitter and happier.”

Her passion for the sport has evolved, and now she is part of three running crews – Adidas Runners Singapore – where she is captain – the charity-driven High Panters, and Happy Pace Club, an all-women club she started.

Co-founder of a marketing agency, Chandra’s flexible working hours allow her to run four times a week – on weeknights and weekend mornings.

Chandra admits that she is not a fast runner, but she cherishes her leadership roles and being an inspiration to the community of runners around her.