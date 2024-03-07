Doing it the ‘auntie way’, Dolly is mother-mentor to Singapore’s athletes

SINGAPORE – Dolly Lo is a mother of three and has three grandchildren, though the 56-year-old can count many more “children” in her sporting family.

Always fashionably dressed and sporting colourful spectacles, she is a regular fixture at the Singapore Sports Institute’s (SSI) Athletes’ Centre, where the mother figure befriends athetes and chats with them.

While Lo never did sports at the elite level, she has developed a strong empathy for athletes from being a mother to three national sailors Lo Man Yi, Jun Hao and Ryan.

The SSI’s athlete life mentor said: “This was a good way for me to give back after my children received a lot of support from the nation in their pursuit of sports.

“Every athlete gives 100 per cent, but they can be so consumed with winning a medal that they forget to enjoy the journey and the sport. They may also feel alone and that no one understands, so I want to help them by being a listening ear and source of encouragement.”