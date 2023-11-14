Ronald Koeman puts his faith in Bart Verbruggen as his No. 1

AMSTERDAM – Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said Bart Verbruggen was his first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ireland and Gibraltar, which could seal their spot for the Finals in Germany in 2024.

While the Oranje have great depth in central defence with players such as Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven, their options between the sticks are far more limited.

The three custodians picked for the November internationals – Verbruggen, Brentford’s Mark Flekken and Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow – have a total of just 16 caps and Koeman has used five goalkeepers over the last 12 months.

But on Tuesday, he plumped for the most inexperienced of the trio, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Verbruggen, as his first-choice between the sticks for the Group B clash against Ireland on Saturday and Gibraltar three days later.

The 21-year-old won his first caps in the 2-1 home loss to France and 1-0 victory in Greece in October.

Explaining his choice, Koeman said: “Bart Verbruggen will keep goal this week. I think that’s logical on the basis of the last two matches that we played.

“He has developed nicely at his young age. That is also the case with Bijlow, but unfortunately he was injured, which created a different situation.

“It is not the case that Bart is 100 per cent certain to be the first choice during the European Championship. You cannot and should not say that. But in principle, yes for these two matches.”

The Dutch surprisingly picked uncapped Andries Noppert as their first choice at World Cup 2022 in Qatar under previous coach Louis van Gaal.

Since Koeman took over in 2023, he has used Jasper Cillessen, who is now out of favour, Bijlow, Flekken and Verbruggen.

“It is not ideal but all of them did well,” Koeman added.

When he named his squad for the two matches last Friday, Koeman surprised with the choice of 17-year-old Jorrel Hato among the defenders.

“I was looking for left-footed players. There were other candidates but they were right-footed. It has worked out well because Nathan Ake has since pulled out with injury,” the coach explained.