Wales ‘never stopped believing’ in Euro 2024 bid, says Ben Davies

LONDON – Wales captain Ben Davies says the team “never stopped believing” as they prepare for decisive Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.
October’s stunning 2-1 win against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia reignited Welsh hopes of qualifying automatically for the Finals in Germany in 2024.
Tottenham defender Davies, stand-in skipper for the injured Aaron Ramsey for that match and for the upcoming double-header, gave a rousing speech after the Croatia game that was caught on camera.
“It was backs against the walls stuff, it was showing that people doubted us again but we’re still standing,” he said on Monday.
“We’re standing up against the challenges and here we are with two games to go still in the fight.
“We never stopped believing in this group. The mindset we’ve got is we can get a result against anyone. We’ve shown that.”
Wales reached the 1958 World Cup Finals but failed to qualify for another major tournament until Euro 2016 in France.
They are now aiming to reach their fourth tournament in five attempts as they prepare for Saturday’s away game in Armenia and a home match against Turkey three days later.
Automatic qualification for Rob Page’s men, now without the retired Gareth Bale, looked improbable after a 4-2 defeat by Armenia in Cardiff in June followed by a 2-0 loss in Turkey.
“Growing up it was a dream of Welsh football to be going to these major tournaments,” said Davies, 30.
“That dream still exists and this is another huge chance we’ve got. We don’t want to sit on the success and say, ‘OK, we’ve been there and had a nice time’.
“Once you get a taste of it you want to do it again. That’s exactly where we are as a group this time.”
Wales will be looking for midfielder Harry Wilson to step up again after he bagged a memorable double in the win over Croatia.
Page said he had spoken to the Fulham man of his improved status within his squad since the departures of Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams.
Page told BBC: “Perhaps he looked at it and he was turning up and feeling he was a squad player.
“We had a chat with him in the summer and said: ‘You are no longer that person or player.
“You are a big player for us. Look at what you are doing at club level’.
“Go back about 12 months ago, he would turn up and expect to be part of the squad, or if he started he would be substituted on the hour mark.
“But the mentality has changed now. He’s playing in the Premier League, scoring goals and creating chances.
“When he plays for us now he’s one of the main men and showed that in the last game. I don’t expect him to come in and just accept playing for 55, 60 minutes.” AFP