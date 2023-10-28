Liverpool continue early-season title push, host Nottingham Forest

LONDON – Liverpool will try to keep building their league title-contending credentials on Sunday when they host a Nottingham Forest side who have proven difficult to beat in their second season back in the English Premier League.

Liverpool begin the weekend six points adrift of league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, but expect to close the gap as manager Jurgen Klopp’s side remain perfect at home in all competitions.

However, having defeated derby rivals Everton 2-0 last Saturday and followed that with a 5-1 drubbing of Toulouse on Thursday night in the Europa League, the quick turnaround – with less than 72 hours to recover – means Klopp will have to make some choices regarding player rotation.

Fortunately for him, he has a squad deep enough that he was able to deploy club-leading scorer Mohamed Salah off the bench against Thursday’s French foes.

“It means a lot of players who didn’t play (against Toulouse) will start on Sunday. This rhythm is the rhythm we have this year and we should get used to it sooner rather than later,” Klopp said of the schedule.

After fighting to ensure survival in their first Premier League season in more than two decades last campaign, Nottingham Forest have already built a six-point gap between themselves and the relegation places in their follow-up endeavour.

That’s not to say it’s all gone perfectly.

Manager Steve Cooper’s squad have performed admirably in close away defeats to Arsenal and Manchester United, and stole a 1-0 win at Chelsea in early September. But they have now drawn four out of five, with three coming at home against sides their supporters would say were winnable matches.

Most recently, Forest gave back a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw to newly promoted Luton Town, despite an early-second-half brace from Chris Wood.

“We have to own that. I have to own that,” Cooper said of that capitulation and the approach that led to it. “We have to move on as well and we need to be more than ready for the next match.”

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will serve the last of his three-match suspension, while Andy Robertson is out following shoulder surgery. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have been long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, Divock Origi and Taiwo Awoniyi are set to miss out on a reunion with their former club, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Montiel, Nuno Tavares, Danilo and Felipe also remain sidelined. Anthony Elanga faces a late fitness check after a bout of illness.

Klopp, who was hoping to face Origi, is expecting a stern challenge from Cooper’s men. He said: “(They developed) a lot. In Germany, we always say the second year is more difficult than the first one... Steve is just doing a really, good job. (They) changed again a lot, a lot of players are in.

“It’s clear for Nottingham, they want to stay in the league and then progress from there. That’s what they are doing at the moment. In a super tricky Premier League, they pick (up) their points.

“I really hope, not for the game but for the occasion, that Divock Origi will be in the squad. I hope he is fit so that the people can give him a little hello. He would deserve that, definitely. Besides that, I don’t wish him a good game, that’s clear, but at least the occasion!” REUTERS