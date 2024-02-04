Newcastle come back from two down in epic 4-4 draw with Luton

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff celebrates scoring their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEWCASTLE, England - Newcastle United fought back from two goals down in a rollercoaster 4-4 draw against Luton Town, who stayed just outside the Premier League drop zone, at St James' Park on Feb 3.

Newcastle's Sean Longstaff scored a brace in a first half that ended 2-2 but Luton went 4-2 up through a Carlton Morris penalty in the 59th minute and an Elijah Adebayo strike soon afterwards.

On an extraordinary afternoon in the north-east, Kieran Trippier pulled one goal back and substitute Harvey Barnes equalised in the 73rd to deny Luton a league double over Newcastle this season.

Longstaff had opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a right-footed shot to the far corner but Luton equalised in the 21st through a close-range Gabriel Osho header.

Newcastle went back in front two minutes later through Longstaff but Ross Barkley made it 2-2 with his first away Premier League goal in three years.

Luton, who beat Newcastle 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in December, had dropped into the bottom three before the match after Everton drew 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur but ended the day 16th and a point clear of the drop zone. REUTERS

Luton Town’s Ross Barkley scores their second goal, his first away Premier League goal in three years. PHOTO: REUTERS
