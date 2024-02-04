Brighton bounce back with easy win over Crystal Palace

BRIGHTON - Brighton & Hove Albion ended a run of three Premier League games without a win with a 4-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Feb 3, a result which piles the pressure back on the visitors’ manager Roy Hodgson.

Brighton move up to seventh in the standings, level on 35 points with eighth placed Manchester United, who host West Ham United on Feb 4, while Palace remain 14th, five points above the relegation zone.

It was a performance and result which manager Roberto De Zerbi needed after the 4-0 loss at Luton Town on Jan 30, and the home support didn’t have long to wait for the opening goal.

Brighton forced an early corner which Pascal Gross whipped in and Lewis Dunk made space for himself in the area and powered his header past Dean Henderson in the third minute.

“We had to react after Tuesday night where we were nowhere near it. We started on the front foot and it paid off,” Dunk told the BBC.

The home side kept possession without creating too many chances after their early lead, but they then scored two goals in a minute to kill off Palace before halftime.

Brighton doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when the ball came to Tariq Lamptey on the left and his floated cross found Jack Hinshelwood at the back post who guided his header into the far bottom corner.

That was 18-year-old midfielder Hinshelwood’s third league goal of the season, having made his debut as a 90th-minute substitute on the final day of last season.

It was goodnight for Palace when Facundo Buonanotte made it 3-0 just a minute later.

Palace lost possession almost straight after the kickoff which allowed Gross to take the ball into the area, where he easily went past Joachim Anderson and flicked a pass to Buonanotte who struck first time into the top corner.