Everton strike late to deny Tottenham Hotspur despite Richarlison double

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said that his side needed to be more clinical, as Jarrad Branthwaite’s 94th-minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 English Premier League home draw for Everton on Feb 3.

Richarlison’s double on his return to Goodison Park looked set to take Spurs level on points with third-placed Arsenal. But Postecoglou’s men were denied at the death as Branthwaite met a free kick at the far post to boost Everton’s chances of survival.

Tottenham are fourth but could be leapfrogged by Aston Villa, when they travel to Sheffield United in a later game.

“Pretty disappointed, particularly conceding so late,” admitted Postecoglou on TNT Sport.

“We had chances to kill them off that we didn’t take. In the end, they got one late. That was the only threat they had, we had to deal with them throwing balls into the box all game. (Jordan) Pickford pulled off two or three good saves, we got two goals but just couldn’t get the third.”

Richarlison had scored just one Premier League goal for Tottenham between his £60 million (S$101.8 million) move in July 2022 and December 2023. But he has now struck nine times in Tottenham’s last eight league games, with his hot form timely in the absence of Son Heung-min at the Asian Cup.

On the Brazilian striker’s recent performances, Postecoglou added: “Richy has been good for a while, not just his goals but his general all-round play. But all the lads put in a solid shift today.”

The 26-year-old was applauded by the Everton support after he refused to celebrate his goals against his former club and even raised a hand in apology to the home support.

The opener arrived after just four minutes as Destiny Udogie’s run to the byline was not tracked and the Italian’s driven cross was brilliantly swept in first time by Richarlison.

Everton’s fans were less forgiving of the Premier League as they were handed a 10-point deduction for breaches of financial rules at the end of the 2021-22 season that they find themselves in a battle for survival. Further punishment could be to come for the Toffees, who face another charge of exceeding profit and sustainability limits for last season.