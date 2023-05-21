Jurgen Klopp satisfied with Liverpool's finish after early season struggles

LONDON – While Liverpool had to settle for a 1-1 Premier League draw with Aston Villa on Saturday that all but doused their hopes for a Champions League berth, Jurgen Klopp was satisfied with the results, considering where his squad were a few weeks ago.

“It’s a draw and that’s okay, that’s okay,” the manager said.

The Reds looked for much of the season to be destined for the Europa League rather than the Champions League anyway, he added.

But his team arrived at Anfield on Saturday having won seven in a row for a late charge at the top four.

“We were too long not good enough ourselves,” said Klopp, whose team are on 66 points and have one game left, an away match against Southampton.

Should third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United, who both have 69 points, clinch just one more point in their final two games, Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four will be gone.

“And I think we made it pretty exciting. I didn’t think that was possible seven weeks ago.

“The boys did really well in that period.

“I think people enjoyed it as well, you could see today they are not angry with us.

“They are looking forward to a new Premier League season and the European league season. So do I.”

Jacob Ramsey gave Villa the lead in the first half and they were able to keep the hosts at bay for most of the match.

However, the Anfield crowd exploded when Brazilian Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score a dramatic equaliser in the 89th minute in his final home appearance for Liverpool after eight trophy-laden seasons.