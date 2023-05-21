Chelsea clash will be a ‘final’ as Man United eye Champions League

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking ahead to a “final” this Thursday against Chelsea after his side moved to the brink of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win away to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Casemiro’s spectacular first-half goal proved decisive with United now needing just one point from their two remaining Premier League games this season – both at Old Trafford – against London sides Chelsea and Fulham this week to be assured of a place among European club football’s elite.

The three-time European champions would have booked their spot on Saturday had their victory been accompanied by a defeat for Liverpool. But United’s arch-rivals came from behind to secure a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa – meaning that they are three points behind but with only a game left.

Not that ten Hag was concerned about what Liverpool do ahead of the encounter with a struggling Chelsea side.

“It (Liverpool’s result) is not important, I’m telling you already for weeks it’s not about our opponents,” he said.

“We are in the lead, it’s only up to us, we have everything in our hands, we don’t have to look behind. We have to make our own performance.

“It’s a final on Thursday and I hope all the fans are ready for it because we want to to get that done on Thursday.

“We therefore need another good performance and that will not be easy. You have to be ready, on the front foot, at the highest energy levels. You need to focus. And then it’s possible. We know that we are strong, especially at Old Trafford.”

Qualifying for the Champions League would mean ten Hag had achieved a key target in his first season in charge, with United having already won the League Cup ahead of the FA Cup final in June against local rivals Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford missed out for United on Saturday with an unspecified illness, the team’s top scorer having also been sidelined from last week’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a leg injury.

But despite his absence, the Red Devils took just nine minutes to go ahead on the south coast.

Christian Eriksen’s floated cross into the box was flicked into the path of Casemiro by defender Marcos Senesi before the Brazilian midfielder hooked in an acrobatic volley.

“He keeps surprising us, Casemiro,” added ten Hag.

“He’s such a brilliant football player. We know him as very good (at) organisation, positioning, anticipating, intercepting a lot of balls, winning duels, a fighter.

“Also in possession, his passing and distribution... We’re happy we found him and his contribution is massive.”